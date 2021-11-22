Families affected by the Manchester Arena bombing have been learning emergency first aid in support of calls for better training for the general public.

The Manchester Arena Inquiry has heard both John Atkinson and Saffie-Rose Roussos may not have died in the attack if they had received better and faster first aid.

Survivors and relatives of those killed were shown the sort of techniques which could save lives before emergency responders arrive at a training day.

Stuart Murray, the step-father of attack victim Martyn Hett, said what they had learned "would have made a difference" on the night, as many who tried to help the injured were "still traumatised because they didn't know what to do".

