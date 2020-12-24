A World War Two veteran has been presented with replacement medals after his original ones were stolen.

Ninety-six-year-old Jim Marland, from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, was surprised at half-time at a Rochdale AFC match.

The medals had been donated by a fellow veteran after he saw an appeal on social media.

Mr Marland said he wanted to thank everyone who had "been so nice".

