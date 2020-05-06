Staff in Manchester's bars and nightclubs are being taught how to prevent people drowning in the city's canals and rivers.

They are being given the extra training in the run-up to Christmas over fears those who drink too much can end up falling into the water.

A 2018 report found that the city has twice the proportion of alcohol-linked drownings than the rest of the UK.

