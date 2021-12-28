A litter-picking group in Manchester has gathered up 10,000 bags of rubbish in a year in its quest to clean the local streets.

The volunteers of Wythenshawe Waste Warriors patrol the area every weekend, picking up litter from parks and streets.

Group founder John-Paul Coe said he set it up four years ago after taking his son to a park and finding "glass and dog muck" everywhere.

The group now has dozens of volunteers of all ages.

