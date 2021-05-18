A survivor of the Manchester Arena blast has described a new memorial garden paying tribute to the 22 victims as a "gentle place for reflection and remembering".

The white marble "halo", entitled Glade of Light, which has officially opened to the public, bears the names of those killed in the 2017 suicide bomb attack.

Adam Lawler, whose friend Olivia Campbell-Hardy, 15, from Bury, died in the explosion, said the memorial would provide somewhere for people "to sit and come together".