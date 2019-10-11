CCTV footage captured the moments a knifeman stabbed five people at random in a shopping centre.

Shoppers ran for their lives and dived for cover when Raphael Chevelleau caused "widespread panic" in Manchester's Arndale Centre in October 2019.

Chevelleau, 43, previously pleaded guilty to three counts of wounding with intent and two of attempted wounding.

He was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court to an indeterminate hospital order, meaning he will be detained in a secure hospital and will only be released with Home Office approval.

