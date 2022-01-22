Resident have voiced their opposition over plans to raise the cost of crossing a toll bridge in Cheshire.

Manchester Ship Canal Company, a subsidiary of Peel Ports, wants to increase the fee on the Warburton Toll Bridge in Warrington from 12p to up to £1.

The company said the extra revenue would finance a £6.5m upgrade of the bridge and nearby roads, as well as cutting queues by introducing an automated toll system.

But one resident told the BBC the increase would be a "crushing blow".

You can see more on this story on Politics North West on BBC One at 10:00 GMT on Sunday 23 January and afterwards on iPlayer.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk