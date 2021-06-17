A "reckless" driver who reached speeds of over 100mph and drove directly into oncoming traffic as he tried to evade police has been jailed for a year.

Saif Ghalib, 22, was identified as an uninsured driver on the M66 on 18 December but refused to stop for officers, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

He continued driving the silver Vauxhall Zafira with the officers in pursuit for more than 30 minutes across Greater Manchester until he eventually stopped and was arrested.

Ghalib, of Chester Close in Blackburn, was also disqualified from driving for two years when he was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court Minshull Street after pleading guilty to dangerous driving.

PC Paul Ashworth said Ghalib was "irresponsible" and "put countless people at harm with his reckless driving".

"Thankfully, no-one was injured and we have one less dangerous driver off our roads," he added.