The controversial rollout of Greater Manchester's Clean Air Zone (CAZ) has been delayed until July.

The scheme, which would see some high-emission vehicles face daily charges, had been due to begin at the end of May. Private cars would be exempt.

Environment Minister Jo Churchill told BBC North West Tonight the scheme "was not being paused indefinitely because it is important".

She said: "We have a problem. Air quality is one of the biggest challenges we have on the health front.

"We haven't lost the ambition, we haven't lost the need, but we are needing to stop [and] breathe, making sure we've got this right."

