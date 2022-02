A devastated pet owner is warning of the dangers of letting dogs swim in rivers after her beloved pet drowned in the Mersey.

Katherine Swift, from Chorlton in Greater Manchester, said: "Bo was such a strong swimmer... the current got the better of him."

She said she wants to raise awareness and erect warning signs on the river's banks.

The RSPCA said many rivers have strong undercurrents and can be "hard to get out of" for dogs.