A young football fan whose video of her being hugged by Jack Grealish went viral has described the moment she met her hero as "amazing".

The Manchester City star met 14-year-old Abbie and her mum Zoe at the Etihad before City faced Fulham in the FA Cup.

Grealish saw Abbie as he arrived at the ground's reception before signing her shirt and leaning down to her wheelchair to give her a big cuddle.

Abbie said the experience was "amazing" and added: "He smells really nice."

