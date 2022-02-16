BBC Radio 1 DJ Janice Long visited Afflecks Palace in 1984 to interview shoppers and stall holders.

The late Top of the Pops host, who died last year aged 66, talked about prices and what people like to buy.

The shopping arcade is celebrating its 40th year. Celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Debbie Harry and the Spice Girls have all shopped there.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk