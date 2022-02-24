Ukrainians in north-west England say they fear for their families' safety and are desperately worried about their relatives following the Russian attack on their country.

Russia has launched a major assault on Ukraine, firing missiles on cities and military targets.

Members of the Ukrainian Association in Stockport came together on Tuesday and voiced their concerns.

One woman told the BBC she had not slept for worrying about her family in her homeland.

