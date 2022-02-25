A British man who travelled to Ukraine on the eve of the Russian invasion to support his partner, who are trying to cross into Poland, have described it as "mayhem".

Jez Myers, from Manchester, said he and journalist Maria Romanenko fled the Ukrainian capital to the border near Lviv and are waiting at the Polish border.

The 44-year-old said there was no easy way to get food or water and said "everyone was just trying to get out".

He added the atmosphere was "tense" as he queued with thousands of people.

