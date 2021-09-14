New computer generated images show how a derelict viaduct in Manchester will look after it is transformed into a plant-filled walkway.

The Grade II-listed steel structure, which has not been used since 1969, once saw trains serving the former Manchester Central station.

The National Trust is now co-ordinating work to turn Castlefield Viaduct into a "park in the sky".

A large section of the viaduct will be planted with shrubs, trees and flowers to attract wildlife.

Building work is expected to be completed by July.

