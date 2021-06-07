Five half-built luxury mansions have been demolished after planners said they had a "significant" deviation from their original 2014 designs.

The homes at Grundy Fold Farm in Bolton, Greater Manchester, had been built up to a third larger and in different locations than authorised.

The houses were ordered to be bulldozed in May after a planning inspector dismissed their owners' appeals.

Amended plans to rebuild two of the mansions will be put before councillors on Thursday.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk