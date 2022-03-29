A man who gave up his job to care full-time for his wife has described feeling "deflated" as he struggles with the rocketing cost of living.

Jeffrey McCarthy, whose wife has dementia, is facing over a £1,000 rise in bills but will only see a £2.10 a week increase in his carer's allowance.

The 65-year-old, from Salford, said it meant the rise in costs would "hit hard" as he struggles to make ends meet.

The government said it was "committed" to helping unpaid carers financially.