A charity is providing young people with first aid lessons in a bid to educate them about the consequences of violent crime.

StreetDoctors, which first launched in Liverpool, is a group of healthcare volunteers who teach teenagers with skills to potentially save lives.

Medical student Madeleine Appelqvist leads a team in Manchester and told BBC North West Tonight it was "unbelievably vital" that young people knew what to do in an emergency.

"When somebody is bleeding a lot, it should take an ambulance eight minutes to arrive to that casualty…but somebody can die from a knife wound in four minutes," she added.

