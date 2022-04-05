Police and fire and rescue service staff could be drafted in to help tackle the chaos at Manchester Airport, the region's mayor has said.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham is meeting airport bosses to discuss the "concerning" current situation.

Travellers at the airport have faced long queues for check-in and security over the past month, with some missing flights at the start of the Easter school holidays.

