A man who transformed his 18th floor flat balcony into a gardening oasis during the Covid lockdowns is to exhibit at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Jason Williams, 35, started off with one marigold at the start of the pandemic before his balcony in Manchester city centre flourished into a a"cloud garden".

He admitted he had "cried" when he was accepted at the capital's prestigious flower show.

He said his gardening had helped him deal with anxiety and depression over the long months of the coronavirus restrictions.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk