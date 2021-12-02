A wheelchair rugby coach has praised his team, which was only formed in October, as "highly skilled" and "fast-paced".

Wigan Warriors Wheelchair, based in Greater Manchester, are among seven teams to play in the Betfred Wheelchair Rugby Super League.

Some of the players are set to represent England in the postponed Rugby League Wheelchair World Cup 2021.

Head coach Phil Roberts said: "We get through a set of six tackles very easily as little as 20 seconds... it is a very fast game".

