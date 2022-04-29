The Beauty and the Beast fairytale is being used to help teachers inspire shy pupils affected by the Covid lockdowns and periods of remote learning.

Workshops are being held at the Palace Theatre in Manchester to help teachers bring schoolchildren "out of their shells" after the pandemic.

The aim is to improve literacy, confidence and inspire children to speak in public.

