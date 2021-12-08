Six decades ago, Lilian Thorpe gave birth to a stillborn baby boy, but she never had the chance to hold him in her arms or kiss him goodbye before his body was taken away.

Until now, Lilian has not known what happened to her son's body or the location of his final resting place.

Lilian was finally able to visit her son's grave after BBC North West Tonight enlisted the help of Mike Gurney, head of bereavement services at Tameside Council, to find the answers she has been desperate to know for all those years.

"I never thought this day would come," said Lilian, who had unknowingly lived two miles away from where her son was buried on 1 December 1961 at Hyde Cemetery.

