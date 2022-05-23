Newly-crowned Premier League champions Manchester City held a parade around the city in celebration of clinching their fourth title in five years.

City pipped rivals Liverpool to the trophy by coming from behind to beat Aston Villa in a nail-biting finale to the season on Sunday.

Thousands of fans lined the streets as the open-top bus parade made its way through the city centre.

Manager Pep Guardiola said it had been an "incredible achievement".

