Ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, residents on a street in Leigh have taken a look back at how they celebrated Her Majesty's Golden Jubilee 20 years ago.

Back then, Edna Street saw trestle tables set up and adorned with balloons and party food brought from the houses to share, while the local children played games.

Reg Heaton, who captured the footage on his video camera, said the day had "a great atmosphere".

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk