A three-year-old girl has been delighting care home residents by dressing up as the Queen ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Isla from Wigan in Greater Manchester dons a hat and pearls and has perfected a royal wave for her visits to a group of care homes her mother and grandparents all work for.

The youngster even walked a mini red carpet and planted a tree at Hamptons Care Centre in Lytham St Annes, Lancashire.

"She plays the part so well," her grandfather Andrew said.

