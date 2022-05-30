Passengers at Manchester Airport who were told their flights were cancelled at the departure gate have said police were called in to deliver the news.

Hundreds of people have experienced delays, cancellations and lost baggage at the airport over the last few days.

Manchester Airport said it was working with airlines and ground staff to try to resolve problems.

Jayesh Patel, who spent 10 hours in the airport, said his children were "hugely disappointed" returning home and "unpacking their unused cases" instead of enjoying their holiday in Greece.

