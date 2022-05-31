Footage has captured the moment a co-pilot helped to load luggage on to a flight to ensure it was able to take off after a 32-hour delay.

Passenger Jenny Cook said the man, called Simon, was cheered by grateful passengers on the Tui flight to Crete from Manchester Airport on Monday.

He was described as a "legend" by passengers for his "heroic" actions, as the flight faced a 40-minute window to leave the airport.

Manchester Airport has once again been hit by travel chaos with passengers facing long queues amid cancellations and delays.

