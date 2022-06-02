As people prepare to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee a man has recalled how his father was given a special role when the monarch opened Bury Town Hall in 1954.

Bob Hargreaves said he was so proud his father Albert was the Queen's "umbrella man".

He said he followed the Queen wherever she was outside the building including when she waved at the crowds gathered on the balcony.

Mr Hargreaves was aged nine at the time and recalled how he could not contain his excitement when he saw footage of his father in his coveted role on British Pathe News at the cinema.

"I stood up all excited and shouted 'that's my dad' and it was just such a wonderful thing," he said.

