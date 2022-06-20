A police chief has apologised after a review found children in Oldham were failed by the agencies meant to protect them from sexual abuse.

The independent inquiry was set up after allegations circulated on social media that Oldham Council was covering up what it knew about grooming gangs in the town.

Investigators said there were structural flaws in Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and Oldham Council's systems, which were meant to safeguard children, but they found no evidence of a cover-up.

GMP's Chief Constable Stephen Watson apologised and said the force's actions "fell far short of the help that they had every right to expect and were unacceptable".

