Rail passengers in Manchester have told how they plan to travel while services face severe disruption due to national strike action.

Most major lines across Britain will be affected on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday due to railway workers striking over pay and job cuts.

There will also be knock-on effects on services on non-strike days.

Two people told BBC North West Tonight they would seek to use coaches and trams, while two other women said they decided to stay on another night in Liverpool to avoid travel.

