A fitness-loving couple who between them have completed 38 marathons got engaged in the middle of a Parkrun.

Emotional Sacha Fox had to pause her fitness watch when she spotted her partner Tony Coyne getting down on one knee.

Fellow runners cheered as he popped the question during the 5km (three-mile) event at Heaton Park in Manchester.

The pair said they now plan to celebrate by tackling a 100km (62 miles) ultra marathon in Scotland.

