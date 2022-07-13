A 65-year-old carer who looks after his wife has spoken about "counting pennies" on a daily basis amid the rapidly rising cost of living.

Jeffrey McCarthy, from Salford, gave up his job two years ago to care for his wife, who has dementia.

He receives a carer's allowance of £69.70 each week.

The government said it "recognised the vital contribution made by carers" and nearly 60% of working-age people on the allowance would get an extra payment.

Mr McCarthy's story is featured as part of a cost-of-living series on BBC North West Tonight at 18:30 BST on Wednesday 13 July.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk