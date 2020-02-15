Taking part in burlesque dancing has provided "an ego boost", women who took part for the first time have said.

Classes in Manchester for the dance, associated with glamorous stage performances, are taking place for people aged over 55 as part of a free scheme to encourage physical and mental health and wellbeing.

Carole McDade, of the Royal Voluntary Service, said taking part helps people "feel sexy just for a short while", which in turn builds confidence.

"Just because you get to a certain age it doesn't mean to say it's all over," she added.

"We still feel sexy and we can still move, so why not?"

