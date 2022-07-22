A daring World War Two operation undertaken 80 years ago is to be re-enacted for charity by former and current service personnel.

Operation Frankton involved 12 marines - known as the Cockleshell Heroes - paddling in kayaks to plant mines on a fleet of German ships in Bordeaux in 1942.

Marine James Conway, from Stockport, was among those caught and executed after the raid. Only two of the 12 survived.

Veterans will retrace the raid, which will start in December next to a memorial in Mr Conway's hometown.

