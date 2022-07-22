The mother of a boy who was stabbed to death has spoken about the anguish of watching him "dying on the floor" on the six-month anniversary of his death.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said 16-year-old Kennie Carter died after he was cornered by a group of teenagers in Stretford on 22 January.

The force said 10 boys, aged 13 to 18, remain under investigation, but no charges had been brought.

Appealing for witnesses, Joan Dixon urged people to "do the right thing".

