Volunteers who helped Manchester stage the 2002 Commonwealth Games have recalled their memories of the competition 20 years later.

It comes as more than 5,000 athletes representing 72 nations and territories are set to compete in the 22nd games in Birmingham from Friday.

Dr Becky Chambers was 20 when she helped Niue Island as an athlete marshal for the 2002 event, which coincided with the Queen's Golden Jubilee.

She described the atmosphere in the city as "incredible" and told how the event inspired her to make a trip back to Niue Island and visit those she had met.

