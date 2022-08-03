A pair of sisters thought to be Britain's oldest twins have celebrated their 103rd birthday and declared a bedtime tipple the secret to their long lives.

Thelma Barratt joked that her longevity was down to her love of food while Elma Harris enjoys a brandy and lemonade.

However, it must always be served in a brandy glass with no ice, she insisted.

The sisters, who now live in different counties, were reunited for a celebration with their family.

