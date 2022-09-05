An 84-year-old grandmother who started running 20km (12 miles) every week during lockdown said the exercise had helped to keep her body going.

Barbara Thackray, who only took up running aged 77, recently achieved a 10k personal best of one hour and 30 minutes.

The grandmother, from Altrincham, Greater Manchester, was raising money for St Ann's Hospice in Heald Green where her late sister Audrey was a patient.

She told BBC North West Tonight: "I think it enables us to keep our body going."

