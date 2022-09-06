The first ever call on a car phone in the UK happened in Lymm in Cheshire in 1959.

The historic moment was captured by the BBC as Postmaster General Reginald Bevin connects to motor manufacturer Lord Rootes, who was in London.

People could subscribe to the South Lancashire Radio Phone Service and only six calls could be made at any one time.

As part of the BBC's centenary the public are being given access to thousands of films reflecting life around the UK since the 1940s.

