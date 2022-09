Twenty pipe bands featuring 400 musicians from all over the world are taking part in the United Pipers for Peace Festival over the weekend.

This is the first time the event has been staged outside France and is being organised by the Manchester-based Fianna Phadraig Pipe Band which is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Pipe Major Peter O'Connor said they also wanted to honour the Queen who he said was well-known for her love of bagpipes.