The quality of a portrait of a man who lives on the streets of Manchester has left its subject "flummoxed".

Chloe Cox met Mark while working at a street kitchen and asked if she could paint him, because he had a "kind face".

The artist said she specialises in painting "under-represented" people with Black, Asian or mixed ethnicity heritage.

Mark, who was shown the painting at the street kitchen where he met the painter, said he had not expected the results of him sitting for the piece to be so "rich".

