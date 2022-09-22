Manchester's first new city centre park for more than a century has opened next to Piccadilly Station.

Mayfield Park is the first step in a £1.5bn regeneration of 24 acres of brownfield and industrialised land in the city.

Water for the lawns and plants comes from wells discovered during construction - and the steel in the bridges has all been recycled.

The wheelchair accessible park has more than 100 trees and it is hoped it will increase biodiversity in the city centre.

