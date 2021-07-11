Researchers at the University of Salford are working with housing developers to create "zero carbon ready" homes of the future.

They are designing the energy efficient homes inside the Energy House 2.0 laboratory which is the largest facility of its kind.

Inside it are two environmental chambers, both big enough for two detached houses, with simulators to tests it for a variety of weather conditions including wind, rain, snow and solar radiation.

Climate change and energy savings are at the forefront of the project, with the research carried out alongside product manufacturer Saint-Gobain and two major developers, Barratt and Bellway Homes.

Video by BBC North West Tonight's Becky Holmes and Judy Hobson.

