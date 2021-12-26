BBC weather presenter Kay Crewdson has spoken about losing two of her babies to miscarriage and how it "felt like the world had stopped" when a sonographer told her there was no heartbeat.

Sharing her story for Baby Loss Awareness Week, she said she lost Reg and Star in the early weeks of her pregnancy and though she never got to meet them, she would "talk about them as long as I live".

"We have to talk," she said.

"We have to open up, because together, with the right help and right support, you can get through it."

