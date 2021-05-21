A man who tried to save one of the 22 victims of the Manchester Arena bombing has described how the wait for help "seemed to last forever".

John Atkinson, 28, from Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, was not seen by paramedics for 47 minutes after the explosion.

Ron Blake used his wife's belt as a tourniquet on Mr Atkinson's leg as he was losing a lot of blood.

He said Mr Atkinson kept saying "I'm going to die, aren't I?" and he told him "no you are not".

"It seemed to go on and on and on and nobody [was] coming," he told the BBC.

Mr Blake has spoken out as more findings are due to be released by the public inquiry into the bombing on Thursday.

