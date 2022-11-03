The mother of a man killed in the Manchester Arena bombing has said "today is a day for learning" after the publication of a second report by the public inquiry into the May 2017 attack.

Figen Murray has campaigned for a Martyn's Law, in memory of her 29-year-old son Martyn Hett, which would require public venues to take measures to safeguard customers from potential attacks.

She said the public was being put at risk by delays to the new legislation.

Twenty-two people were killed in the attack, with hundreds more injured.

