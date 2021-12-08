A great-grandmother who finally discovered the resting place of her stillborn baby girl after 76 years has said finding her was a "big relief".

Marjorie Rigby, 102, gave birth after a traumatic labour in September 1946 but her daughter Laura's body was taken away by medical staff and she was not told what had happened to her.

She went on to have two more daughters but said Laura was never far from her mind.

After finding her grave with help from BBC North West Tonight and a charity, she said she was glad Laura had been "put in a coffin with other babies".

