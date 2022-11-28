Video footage of a house window being blown out by a fire caused by modified electric bike batteries has been released by Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) as it urges people to only buy from reputable retailers.

The front window of a terraced house in Failsworth, Oldham, is shown catching fire on CCTV footage recorded shortly before 06:00 GMT on 20 November.

There was significant damage to the house and two people were taken to hospital for precautionary checks, GMFRS said.

It added; "Batteries can be a fire risk if they're over-charged, short circuited, or damaged, so it's important to protect them against being damaged and to charge them safely."

