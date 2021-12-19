A couple, who decorated their house in 83,000 LED Christmas lights as they try to raise money for a children's hospice, have said even they said "wow" when they saw them.

Lisa and Paul Spann have gone all out in efforts to brighten up their home in Westhoughton in a bid to support Derian House Children's Hospice in Chorley.

They said the bulbs function using a smart meter and it costed about £3.50 to run two shows each evening.

The display is nicknamed the "Westhoughton wonderland", they added.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk